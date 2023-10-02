Subsidy removal: Foundation awards scholarship to over 50 indigent Cross Riverians

…as governor Otu promises to sustain local, int’l scholarships

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

In a bid to cushion the negative effect of petrol subsidy removal, a charity organization; Florence Agogo Foundation has awarded bursary to over fifty (50) indigent students across the eighteen (18) Local Government AreaS of Cross River State.



Speaking at a dinner night and the scholarship award ceremony yesterday in Calabar, CEO of the organization, Mrs. Florence Agogo, said the gesture was an opportunity to positively affect the lives of fellow Nigerians.



The event was organized in collaboration with the National Association Cross River State Students (NACRISS) worldwide.



She stated that the award, which is an annual event, was the foundation’s modest way of improving the academic pursuit of indigent students of Cross River State origin, especially in a time like this when Nigerians were going through difficulties occasioned by the petrol subsidy removal by the Federal Government.



She said no stone will be left unturned to ensure the sustenance of the award which cuts across the payment of school fees, faculty fees, student house rent, transportation fare, feeding among other gestures.



Her words : “This is a dinner event of the National Association of Cross River State Students (NACRISS) worldwide in collaboration with Florence Agogo foundation. So, it’s a dinner and a scholarship disbursement and award night.



“Florence Agodo foundation is a charity organization that specializes in the need of children. Our areas of focus are healthcare, education and empowerment.

“In the area of education, we looked around the eighteen (18) Local Government Areas of Cross River State and selected our beneficiaries.



i am a Cross Riverian from Obudu Local Government Area, and overtime, I have tried my best to see how we can help to improve the academic sojourn of the indigents in our midst.



“So, when the president of NACRISS reached out to me, I felt in this kind of event we needed to have the presence of all the benefiting students so that we can assist them in the payment of their school fees, faculty fees, transportation, house rent, feeding and so on.”

She explained that the award was only open to students of Cross River State origin studying in any recognized university in Nigeria.

Earlier, in his address at the occasion, Special Adviser on General Duties to Cross River State governor, Mr. Ekpenyong Akiba, commended the organizers and sponsors of the award ceremony for complimenting the government’s efforts in the educational subsector.



Akiba, who was chairman of the occasion as well as one of the honorary awardees, said the Foundation’s bursary award to indigent students in the state was in line with the policy trust of the governor Bassey Otu’s led administration.



He disclosed that inspite of the current economic upheavals in the country, governor Ot u remains committed to his government’s obligations to Cross River State students as it regards bursary awards, home and overseas training to all deserving student.



Describing the bursary award as a call to more responsibilities, Akiba charged the beneficiaries to be more studious in order to justify thescholarship.



“As a government, we would continue to support the students by way of scholarship, by training both within and outside Nigeria, and we would involve knowledgeable students with good ideas in governance because indeed, it is the season of sweetness in Cross River State”, Akibe said.

While presenting an Honorary Award to the Chairman of the event and other awardees, the NACRISS President, Worldwide, Akpeke Peter, said the award is to recognise Cross Rivarians that have impacted positively in the lives of students.

He congratulated the students who benefited from the Florence Agogo Foundation as well as, commending the foundation for partnering with NACRISS in providing all the necessary support to Nigeria students.

One of the beneficiaries, Precious Asuquo thanked Florence Agogo Foundation and NACRISS for providing a platform where students are offered scholarship to support their upkeep in school.

“I want to say a big thank you to NACRISS and Florence Agogo, this will go a long way in helping us especially in this trying times.” She said