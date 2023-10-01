Subsidy Removal: Borno Lawmaker hailed for empowering constituents

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Bello Ayuba at the week end poured encomium on member representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) at the federal House of Representatives, Hon. Kadiri Rahis for distributing food and non-food items to thousands of people, particularly women and youths.

Flagging off the distribution of assorted bags of rice, cartoons of sphaghetti, irrigation/ pump machines, sewing machines and 60 pieces of HP Laptops among others at Forshams Hall in Maiduguri, the Chairman, represented by Secretary of the party who doubles as the General Manager Maiduguri Monday Market, Barrister Mustapha Loskuri, said, the gesture was coming at a right time, as it would alleviate the economic hardship faced by people, specifically the less privileged ones in the 15 wards of the constituency.

Barrister Loskuri pointed out that the removal of fuel subsidy and the increase in price of goods and services have forced many people into sufferings, adding that, though, this was not the first time of such initiatives by the Legislator, as it became a routine exercise for many years.

The party leader then called on well -to- do individuals in top positions to emulate such initiative, particularly in the current critical period of high cost of living due to austered economy in the society.

The Borno APC scribe specifically said, “giving out laptops to about 60 Best Performing Students studying various courses at University of Maiduguri, Borno State University, Ramat Polytechnic, Colleges of Nursing/ Health, Mohammed Goni College of Legal and Islamic Studies among others in Maiduguri would go along way in enhancing their capacity in the fields of Computer Appreciation, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) which has become an indispensable aspect of learning system amongst students in the 21st century”.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the federal lawmaker, Hon. Kadiri Rahis commended Governor Babagana Zulum, the security agencies including men of the Civilian Joint Task Force and stakeholders for teamwork, which led to the degrading of terrorists and the relative peace currently witnessed in the state and North East subregion.

He noted that, as peace returns, he will continue to do his best to better the lives of his people, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliations.

Besides, the Lawmaker explained that government alone cannot address the challenges caused by the oil subsidy removal, hence the need for all well meaning Nigerians with the financial muscle to also support in any way possible as many people were in dire need of assistance.

The Lawmaker added that very soon, a scholarship package of N50,000 each would be given to about 300 students drawn from within the constituency. He stressed that solar streets lights would be installed in strategic locations as well as drilling of additional boreholes within the constituency.

He therefore enjoined beneficiaries to make good use of the items donated, as more dividends of democracy are underway, as he represent them at the national assembly.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Caretaker Chairman of MMC, Hon. Ali Umara Bolori commended the Lawmaker for the gesture, which according to him, would go along way in complementing efforts of the government in its move to eradicate poverty amongst the citizenry. End