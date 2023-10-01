Strike: Labour, FG in crucial meeting in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Leadership of the Organized Labour is currently meeting with the Federal Government team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The labour delegation led by the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero arrived the Conference Hall of the Permanent Secretary, State House at 3:15pm.



Among the labour delegation are the Secretary of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, Nuhu Toro, and his counterpart from NLC, Emma Ugbaja.



The government team is led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.



Other members of the government team include the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Nkeiruka Onyejecha, the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Beta Edu.

Also present are some directors from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

There was no opening ceremony as the meeting went straight into closed doors.