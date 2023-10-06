Stop waiting for white-collar jobs, Entrepreneurs urge youths

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Nigerian youths have been urged to engage in vocational skill learning, which can make them self-reliant rather than waiting for white-collar opportunities.

Entrepreneurs drawn from various spheres of life, stated this in Abuja on Friday at the maiden edition of the social impact project of GemHunt 2.0, organised by Bilaad Development Trust, a non-profit initiative aimed at addressing contemporary social issues.

Speaking at the event a physically challenged entrepreneur focused on making leather footwear, Dorcas Benjamin, advised youths living with disabilities not to depend on begging.

She urged them to seek out opportunities to build capacity and make a meaningful impact.

In the same vein, the co-coordinating Trustee for Bilaad Development Trust, Sadiq Suleiman Abdullahi, said the group set up the platform primarily to give back to the society, saying “Our three focal areas are entrepreneurship, education and change advocacy”.

Abdullahi, however, advised young Nigerians to not rely on anyone to give them a job, adding; “If you spend your first six months and you don’t get a job, please, learn a skill.’’