Stop marginalising Gbaramatu Kingdom, cleric tells FG, Delta govt

By Innocent Anaba

Founder Word of Salvation Bible Life Ministries, Effurun-Warri, Apostle Sylvester Bebenimibo has told Federal and Delta State governments to correct the marginalisation and neglect meted on the oil and gas producing people of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Bebenimibo made the call at the 5th Edition of Gbaramatu Prayer day being organised by Gbaramatu Interdenominational Christian Fellowship, GICF, at Oporaza community, headquarter of the kingdom.

He said if the errors of marginalisation of connecting the kingdom to the hinterland by roads, provision of hospitals, social amenities, pipe borne water, human capital development employment in oil and gas sectors, civil service were not addressed, their value as a people with time would no longer be felt in Nigeria.

Bebenimibo, noted that with technology breakthrough in the manufacturing of electricity powered vehicles, and the world embracing and shift towards these new technology, the value of crude oil would begin to diminish over the world, with the people not having anything to show for years of sustaining the country.

He stressed the need for his kinsmen to move with time and break New grounds for the Gbaramatu Kingdom.