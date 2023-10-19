Stop creating unnecessary tension in Nasarawa – APC  warns  PDP

By David Odama

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State Thursday cautioned the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, against overheating the polity with false propaganda.

The ruling APC also warned the opposition PDP to desist from misleading the people of the state which the party said was posing a threat to the unity and peace of the state.

Chairman of the party, Aliyu Bello who gave the warning while addressing journalists in Lafia said it has become necessary for the ruling party to caution the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and to set the record straight especially where the citizens were spoonfed with what it described as mischievous propaganda, and threats to the corporate existence of the state.

“Let me state here that Nasarawa is a peaceful state, inhabited by peaceful and loving people.

The citizens are committed to peace irrespective of linages, languages and religion they have chosen to practice as no one can claim superiority over others.

It is against this fact that we have decided to respond varied misgivings and misrepresentation of facts as regard the appeal field by Abdullahi Sule at the court of appeal”, the party added.

He accused the PDP of misinterpreting statements from government officials, making “mountains out of molehills,” and practicing “people deceiving people” in their pursuit of power.

According to him. the recent controversial judgment delivered in favour of the PDP in the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is being appealed to correct the wrong and criticized the PDP for expressing frustration over the appeal process, apprehension urging the opposition to let the courts decide the issues fairly and justly.

The Chairman condemned the PDP for introducing threats and falsehood into the political landscape adding that formation of Muslim arm of the party by some members of the opposition PDP was alien to the politics of Nasarawa state.

Bello warned against the PDP’s supporters turning into “political extremists and fundamentalists engaging in divisive actions and rhetoric and called for behavioral change in the political spheres of Nasarawa.