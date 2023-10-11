‘Stop circulating old pictures,’ says Davido amid report of welcoming twins

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has sent a warning to online users to stop spreading old pictures of himself.

This comes amid reports accompanied with images that have been in circulation on social media that the singer and wife, Chioma have welcomed a set of twins in the USA.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Davido asked people to stop circulating old pictures in what seems to be a response to the reports that had gone viral in recent days.

Davido tweeted, ”Stop circulating old pictures thank you ❤️”

Fans have now flocked to the singer’s tweet’s comment area, with many thanking him for clarification and others requesting that he address the twins rumours.

@TheMahleek wrote: Wait so na rumour? Some people dey give Twins name for TL chai

@Uncle_sarm said: And people don give the twins name already o

@real_slyman1 wrote: Old pictures? That means the rumors are true then Abi?

@laurentdarl: Is this you debunking the news?