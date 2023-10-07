Stop agitations, Kyari not our problem — Arewa group tells CSOs

Kyari

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Northern Defence Network, have called on civil society organisations to stop their agitations against the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari saying that he is not Nigeria’s problem and that their agitations could lead to civil unrest.

The group made the call in a statement signed by the Network’s Chairman, Abubakar Nuhu Sani, in Abuja on Saturday.

The group in the statement also called for investigations into the matter that has led to the call to remove Kyari and also probe Coalitions sponsoring the threats.

The group said, “The authors of the senseless petition, apparently commissioned by self-appointed enemies of the NNPCL GCEO recommended among other things, a Forensic Audit of the Fuel Subsidy regime in the last 8 years.

“In an attempt to rub President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in their un-states-manlike, misguided misadventure, the obscure coalition claimed to be his key supporters after which they threatened to mobilize and organize a one million youth march to compel compliance.

“Constituting themselves into an imminent national security threat and apparent saboteurs of the Tinubu administration the authors of the felonious petition, some of whom claim to be lawyers, vowed to shut down such critical national economic assets as the East-West Road, the Benin-Ore Road, Abuja-Lokoja Road, the Asaba-Onitcha Road and mobilize another 5OO youths to shut down the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

“Overall, NNPC’s achievements under Mele Kyari point to a commitment towards developing the country’s energy sector and improving its economy. With continued growth and investment, the corporation will undoubtedly achieve even greater milestones in the future”.