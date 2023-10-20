Stephen Akintayo bags Forbes Best of Africa Award

By Rita Okoye

Forbes Best of Africa has recognised and awarded Gtext Holdings’ Chairman, Dr Stephen Akintayo as The Best of Africa Leading Investment Coach and Real Estate Mogul, 2023.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Akintayo, who is currently on US book tour and has also launched sales of a 20-unit, three bedroom townhouse in the state of Georgia; stated that he remains committed to the continuing the journey of empowering individuals.

According to the serial entrepreneur and ‘Billionaire Habits’ series author, poverty must be eradicated from the continent of Africa because prejudice born out of racism cannot end until poverty amongst black people end. “My legacy will be that I democratized wealth for millions of people around the globe while remaining wealthy doing so,” he stated.