Stephanie Coker takes on child actor Darasimi as host of ‘Indomie ‘Bowl Love’

Nigerian actress, presenter and producer, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun is taking up a new role as the host of a new reality family game show called The “Indomie Love Bowl.”

She will be hosting the game reality show alongside child actor, Darasimi. The duo were announced recently during the unveiling of the show by Multichoice in partnership with Dufil Prima Food, the producer of Indomie Noodles.

The family game show, which will debut on the DSTV Africa Magic Family channel, promises to redefine family entertainment, as it is scheduled to premiere this Sunday.

The reality show winners will receive generous rewards, with the first-place family taking home N5m. The first and second runners-up will receive N2.5m and N1.5m, respectively. In addition to these cash prizes, the winning families will enjoy a two-year supply of Indomie products.

‘Love Bowl’ promises to be an engaging family game show. It spans an impressive 13 episodes and will feature three families per episode, all vying for the coveted title and substantial prizes.

Stephanie Coker, a devoted mother, expressed her excitement about being part of the project.

She shared her anticipation of watching the show with her daughter, cherishing the profound connection between mothers and children, the exhilarating games, and the unbreakable team spirit.

She also praised the chemistry she shares with her co-host, 12-year-old Darasimi, promising a delightful experience for the audience.

Darasimi, the young co-host who recently made waves in the Nollywood movie “Obaram, ” spoke of her joy while working on the set alongside Stephanie. She described how Stephanie’s presence always brought happiness, even during moments of differing opinions, and expressed her enthusiasm about the competitive spirit that the show embodies.

Busola Tejumola, the executive head of Content and West Africa Channels at Multichoice West Africa emphasized that the “Indomie Love Bowl” is built around unity, bonding, and the affection shared between mothers and their children.