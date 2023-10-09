Stealing: A’Ibom Court sentences Medical doctor to 2yrs imprisonment

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The State High Court sitting in Eket, Akwa Ibom has sentenced a medical doctor, Nwaopara Adolphus Uche to two years in prison for stealing hospital beds from Immanuel General Hospital, Eket and Immanuel Psychiatric Hospital, Eket and converting them to his private clinic.

The 39 year-old medical doctor is said to have used his position as the Medical Superintendent of Immanuel Psychiatric Hospital to commit the crime.

The Court presided over by Justice Nsemeke Daniel convicted Dr Uche he who hails from Mbiere in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, on a two-count charge of stealing and conspiracy.

Also convicted to one year imprisonment for conspiracy was: Kubiat Anthony Isidore, a 28 year-old welder from Ikot Idim in Odoro Ikot, Essien Udim LGA.

Similarly, one Felix Samuel Ekwere(35), a security man at Immanuel General Hospital, and a native of Ekpene Obo in Esit Eket who was caught moving out some of the stolen hospital beds from the hospital at night was sentenced to one in prison.

Samuel Ekwere is said to have confessed to the Police that the convicted Medical Superintendent , Uche sent him to move out the stolen beds

They were prosecuted by the State through the Ministry of Justice in a charge number HEK/13C/2023.