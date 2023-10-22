State of the Nation: Nigeria going down the drain, cleric tells Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministries, Adewale Giwa, has raised the alarm that the cost of living by Nigerians was getting worse.

Giwa has therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently find a lasting solution to the rising cost of living.

The cleric who spoke in Akure, the Ondo state capital said that “the President should resign if he does not have solutions to series of challenges facing the nation.

Giwa, specifically, said Tinubu’s emergence as president had further caused a serious setback in Nigeria.

He said,” I warned that the continuation of APC in the presidency would cripple Nigeria’s economy. Of course, we know how they got to power, but let me leave that for now.

“Can someone advise President Bola Tinubu to honorably resign if he doesn’t know what he’s doing? He needs to sleep and wake up with proactive decisions to address the issues of petroleum and current economic hardship in no time.

“How can you put the cart before the horse by removing subsidy hurriedly? You are doing things in the wrong way.

” It’s a shame that we have to go through this again after the eight years maladministration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You don’t need to be a prophet or seer to know that the APC is on a ‘suicide mission’ to finally kill and bury Nigeria.

“Nigeria is going down the drain; look at how much they sell petroleum and foodstuffs. With N10,000, you can’t boast to buy something that will feed a family of three for one day.

“Our elderly parents are crying for help. Our youths are jobless and killing their friends and relatives for money rituals.

“Prostitution, armed robbery, and other criminal activities have taken over the streets of Nigeria due to bad leadership.

Giwa said “Why do you need to waste over N100 million to purchase a Toyota Land Cruiser for each Senator while claiming that Nigeria is broke?