Starguide Elite Summer Camp ‘ll be bigger next season – Friday Alexander Ujor

The 2023 Starguide Elite Summer Camp, the first multi-disciplined camp held in Lagos came to a close Thursday at the Dodan Warriors Basketball Club complex, Illupeju, Lagos.

The camping which began with American Football at the Digital Bridge Institute, Oshodi climaxed with the All Stars basketball camp on Thursday.

The Starguide Summer Camp also featured a football camp at the Digital Bridge Institute which lasted about three days

The coaches expressed satisfaction with the turn out and commitment of the kids who were all enthusiastic about the programme, especially on the prospects of their going abroad to further their careers.. Anyebe Ujoh Alexander, one of the coaches that guided the kids in the basketball sessions said it was a fantastic programme which was fulfilling. “I am happy that these kids have their future in their own hands as some of them will be out of this country by February next year to be placed in colleges, academies or clubs. It is a very satisfying aspect of the camp, made possible by God through the President of the Starguide Basketball Foundation, Friday Alexander Ujoh.”

On his part, Friday Ujoh Alexander said due to the success of this year’s camp, plans were al;ready afoot for the next edition which could come up as early as June, next year. “We are happy,” he said. “We have been receiving calls from far and wide from parents asking that their children want to be part of the camp. Next year’s edition will be hot as we intend to include girls also,” Ujor said.

The programme was rounded off with a basketball practice match between selected stars discovered from the programme.