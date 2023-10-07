Stakeholders applaud Tinubu, Akpabio on confirmation of NDDC Board

Stakeholders from the six states of the Niger Delta region have applauded the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for the screening and confirmation of the substantive Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Representative of the Stakeholders, made up of traditional rulers, youth leaders and Civil society groups, Engr Celestine Okpara, in a statement described the decision of President Tinubu and Senator Godswill Akpabio to speed up the processes of nomination, screening and confirmation as a demonstration of the present administration’s willingness and commitment in the development of the Niger Delta region. They urged the new substantive Governing Board to provide the needed checks and balances and encourage the management team to work in the interest of the people and the region.

They also noted that despite the over three hundred billion naira (N300billion) received by the previous NDDC management in less than a year, not a single major road, bridge, hospital, or school rehabilitation project was available to showcase across the region.

According to the statement, “the new management team, including the executive directors, should re-arrange the commission from its old and crude ways of operation which included the previous management’s refusal to sign the Interim Payment Certificate (IPC) of genuine contractors, thereby stalling projects completion.