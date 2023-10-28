Squash enthusiasts applaud players as Adegoke, AbdulAzeez, qualify for quarter-finals

Some squash enthusiasts at the maiden John Hett Sports Foundation (JHSF) applauded the skills displayed on the opening day of the tournament by top-rated players in the country.

The tournament, sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association and the World Squash Federation, served off on Wednesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Tomi Falase, Chairman, Lagos State Squash Association, described the quality of play as impressive, and hoped that the tournament would continue next year.

“I’m really impressed, one is never sure what to expect. In a tournament like this I expect a few upsets here and there, which is good for the development of squash.

“I’m certain that by tomorrow we’ll even see more impressive games. The organisers have done well.

“This tournament will actually serve as an opportunity to the players to put their acts together to prepare for the second edition of the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament.

“We’re appreciative of all our sponsors in both the private and corporate sectors. 2023 came with a series of changes but we’re grateful that the squash community still stands strong,” he said.

NAN reports that both female and male participants will go home with the same prize money: N400,000 for the overall winner, N200,000 for the second position and N120,000 for the third and fourth-placed winners in both male and female categories.

Players who qualify for the Quarter Final stage in both categories get N70,000; Round of 16, N30,000 and Round of 32, N20,000 each.

In the men’s category are: Onaopemipo Adegoke, Gabriel Olufunmilayo, Kehinde Samuel, Abel Shedrack, Faruq Sulaimon, Samson Ashade, Dominion Utukpe and Temiloluwa Adegoke.

In the women’s category are: Rophiat AbdulAzeez, Taiwo Ebifemi, Blessing Isaac, Favour Utukpe, Mistura Durosinlorun, Udeme James, Titilayo Akinleye and Jadesola Olatunji among others.

Adegoke, the number one ranked male player who recently won his first Professional Squash Association (PSA) tournament, cruised into the quarter-finals by defeating Shuaib Giwa 3-0 in less than 30 minutes.

Olorunfunmi and Abudurahman Olanrewaju both made it to the finals by defeating Idowu Enimakure in 25 minutes, while Fortune La’ah lost in 17 minutes.

Tinu Adebayo, a coach, told NAN that he was impressed with the players’ performances, especially the female players.

“This has brought back good memories. These girls’ games have improved tremendously. I’m amazed by the crop of players we have now. They have the potential to rule the world.

“Perhaps they have the right motivation, the fact that both men and women are getting same prize money may have pushed them. I applaud the organisers for the initiative,” Coach Tinu said.

Yusuf Durosinlorun, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Squash Federation, told NAN that he’d be looking forward to the quarterfinal matches.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow, I know it will be thrilling as well. The quarter-finals will thrill the spectators. Viewers will be treated to the best of squash,” he said.

In the women’s category, AbdulAzeez Mistura, Utukpe and others have qualified for the next round.

Wasiu Bello, the Tournament Director, said the he was satisfied with the players’ composure in the tournament.

“I’m not disappointed with what I’ve seen here today, we wanted players to come out and compete among the best and they have given us a tremendous show so far.

“A good match is an unpredictable match, and that was what the players gave their fans. Tomorrow’s match will be even better,” he said. (NAN)