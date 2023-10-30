Sports critical in a child’s learning process – Mbulu

By Jacob Ajom

Sports, dance and drama marked the high point of the inaugural sports and talent fiesta of the Lekki Adult Literacy & Vocational Centre at the weekend. The atmosphere at the Chrisland School, Lekki was electric as the learners, and even the teachers(addressed as facilitators), competed on the tracks.

According to the coordinator of the centre, Joe Mbulu, the event was part of the graduation activity of the 2023 batch.

The students and their facilitators were arranged in five groups named Team 1 to Team 5. The teams competed in March Past, Sack Race, Lime & Spoon, Thread and Needle, Debate, facilitators race and talent presentation.

At the end of the event, Team 4 won the day after beating Team 2 to the second position. Team 1, 3 and 5 followed in that order.

Speaking at the post event presser, the coordinator Joe Mbulu said, “the adult literacy and vocational programme is an initiative aimed at reconstructing foundations that were distorted by cultures, poverty and orientation. We decided to introduce sports and other extracurricular activities for the learners to attain wholeness – physically, mentally and psychologically. Ideally, we want to give them wholesome learning.”

He added that physical training will ensure the learners “imbibe team work, discipline, leadership traits among others.”

After the success of the inaugural event, an excited Mbulu concluded, “next year we will infuse this in our programme and ensure more participation and more events to enhance the level of competition.