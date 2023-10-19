Splitting pipeline surveillance job will create chaos in Niger Delta — Arewa leader

By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader Alhaji Musa Saidu has expressed worries about the decision of the federal government to split the pipeline surveillance job earlier awarded to Tantita security services Nigeria Limited, saying it would trigger a crisis in the Niger Delta region.

There were media reports a few days ago that the federal government had fragmented the pipeline surveillance job among Tantita Security Services Nigeria limited and some other ex-Ijaw militant leaders.

Saidu who was one of the northern leaders that agitated for the creation of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, amnesty programme for ex-militants in the region said the recent move of the federal government would heighten agitation among different ethnic groups in the Niger Delta region.

He said it was unfortunate that the government succumbed to pressure to split a job that was being done very well by Tantita, a company owned by former ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

Saidu feared that the action of the federal government would multiply several groups across the region demanding for their slots.

According to him, if those who pushed the federal government to fragment the job did with the argument that Tantita should not come to their area to secure oil facilities then it’s clear other ethnic groups will spring up the same arguments to have their own share.

Alhaji Saidu said the action of the government could create another round of chaos in the Niger Delta region this time over pipeline surveillance jobs.

“Is it that the government was intimidated by those calling for splitting of Tantita’s job ? It is good to say the truth that Tantita did very well with the job given to them. I am afraid to say it’s not a proper decision that the federal government took to split the surveillance job.

“Am sympathetic with the federal government on this. But my concern is the Niger Delta and the country. We see what sharing did to amnesty programme, it became like it was politicised. Go to the amnesty all they are after is sharing slots. I don’t think the amnesty has achieved its mandate in the region.

“Now the government is going the same way with pipeline surveillance job. Tanita was doing great before this issue of splitting came up. I hope it doesn’t give some access to illegal bunkering because Tantita had stopped it

“Now that they have done this splitting I hope all oil communities will not start demanding for their own. They have created crisis everywhere . Every ethnic group will want their own now. “