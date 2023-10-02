Spend FAAC revenue on public transport, Youth Party tells FG

By Innocent Anaba

The Youth Party, YP, has called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government to provide palliatives to the masses from the 30 per cent increase in Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, disbursements to the three tiers of govt, to avert the impending Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC strike.

YP, in a statement, yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Ayodele Adio, noted that the President Bola Tinubu administration removed petrol subsidy without any plan to protect the young, poor and vulnerable from the economic impact.

The party noted that despite the increase in the monthly revenue of the government, since June, it has not translated into any serious effort towards an affordable public transport, education or public health systems for the masses.

The party noted that the FAAC disbursement was N786.16 billion in May and N1.11 trilion in August, 2023.

It stated that the disbursements have witnessed a steady increase since the removal of fuel subsidy, upon assumption of office of the current administration, adding that it went from N786.16 billion in May to N907.054 billion in June, N966.12 billion in July and N1.11 trillion in August, 2023.

Adio said: “An increase of over 30 per cent from the pre-subsidy removal FAAC shared revenue. These increases are a direct savings from the removal of the fuel subsidy that used to gulp about 400billion per month before the removal of the subsidy.

“Unfortunately, the savings have not translated into any serious effort towards an affordable public transport, education or public health systems for the masses.

“However, we caution the NLC to take a creatively pragmatic approach that would not compound the economic hardship currently being experienced by the masses. We frown at an indefinite strike.

“Sadly, the President Tinubu led administration removed the petrol subsidy without any plan to protect the young, poor and vulnerable from the economic impact of its said policy on May 29, 2023. First, the APC government took about 80 days to announce palliative measures on August 17, since May 29, 2023. The government had no plan for the masses before the removal of fuel subsidy. Period.

“Today, President Tinubu failed to appeal to NLC to call off the impending strike in his independence speech or state quantifiable and time bound interventions that can address the current hardship faced by Nigerians. The N25,000 to the lowest grade of civil servants excludes majority of poor Nigerians. No time frame or urgency was spelt out for the promised affordable CNG buses.

“The President mentioned the procurement of buses but failed to provide crucial details. Nigerians deserve to know how many buses will be procured, how they will be deployed, and when they will hit the road.”