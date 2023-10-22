South-East PDP adopts Udeh-Okoye as candidate for National Secretary

… resolves to work for Anyanwu’s victory in Imo polls

By Anayo Okoli.

AS part of the efforts to strengthen the party in the zone, the South-East leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has unanimously adopted its former National Youth Leader, Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye to replace Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

The former National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu is the party’s candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

To fill the position which is allocated to the zone, the party’s zonal leadership met in Enugu where Ude-Okoye was adopted the consensus candidate.

The decision was made known through a communique read by the National Vice Chairman, South East zone, Chief Ali Odefa after a zonal executive meeting held in Enugu.

The meeting was attended by the leader of the party in the zone, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and other key members of the party in the zone.

At the meeting, the party also drummed support for Senator Samuel Anyanwu, its governorship candidate in Imo State and called on the party members in the state to sheathe their swords and work together for the victory of the party in the election.

According to the National Vice Chairman, the meeting resolved to nominate Udeh-Okoye as the National Secretary of the party to allow Anyanwu concentrate on his campaign.

“The position of the National Secretary will be a kind of distraction to his electioneering campaign and victory at the polls. Therefore, the South East Zone, having met and brainstormed, has come up with a nomination from Enugu State in the person of Rt. Hon. S.K. Udeh-Okoye to replace Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We shall send our resolutions in writing to the National Working Committee of our great party for ratification on behalf of the National Executive Committee as provided by our party constitution,” Odefa explained.

He added that the decision to support Anyanwu was a collective one, saying that the party would do its best to ensure victory at the polls.

“We have resolved that as South-East members of PDP, we must all do our utmost best to support our candidate in the November 11 Imo gubernatorial election in the person of Senator Samuel Anyanwu to win.

“All party members in Imo State are encouraged to put in their best,” he said.