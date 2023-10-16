South East NNPP approves expulsion of former chairman in Anambra state

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in South East, has approved the expulsion of the former chairman in Anambra state, Chief Felix Chukwurah, from the party.

Chukwurah was originally expelled by the acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Alli.

This was disclosed in a press statement released on Monday in Enugu by Mr Izuchukwu Onwuekelu, NNPP Secretary in South East.

According to Onwuekelu, the decision was taken at the emergency meeting held by the executive in Enugu on Sunday.

He revealed that Chukwurah was expelled on account of what the party described as his anti-party activities, which the party frowned at, adding that the penalty for the action is expulsion from the party.

“Furthermore, the acting Chairman of the party expounded on the paramount and efficacy of the party’s constitution which should and must be respected by all members of the party.

“The firm measures are on ground to sanitise the party as the party was instituted on Peace, Equity and Progress, and will not tolerate any activity that will threaten the vision and mission of the Party.

“In respect to the issue, all faithful members and Stakeholders of NNPP south east hereby support the expulsion of Chukwurah, former Chairman, NNPP Anambra State”, Onwuekelu said.