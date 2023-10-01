Sokoto Tribunal Verdict: Victory for Nigeria’s democracy – Gov Aliyu

Gov Aliyu Ahmed of Sokoto State

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu has described the verdict delivered by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, affirming his election as a victory for the state and Nigeria’s democracy.



The governor stated that the striking out of all the six grounds presented to the tribunal by the PDP in the state was clear evidence that the PDP in Sokoto had no genuine case.



“The tribunal’s judgment is a clear testimony of the fact that the nation’s judiciary remains unbiased, describing the judgment as a welcome development to people of the state and all lovers of democracy within and outside Nigeria.”



The Governor commended the tribunal for doing the right thing and being fair after hearing from all those involved in the petition challenging the legitimacy of his victory at the 2023 Governorship election.

He further called on the opposition in the state to join hands with his administration to move the state forward, saying that patriotism should now be the driving factor with a view to bolstering the even socio-economic development of the state.

He further reminded the opposition that 2027 is not far hence the need for them to ginger up for the next battle as the 2023 is done and dusted.

“Our doors are still open to all well-meaning citizens wishing to collaborate with us in moving our state forward.”

“Sokoto state is for all of us, so we have to work together to make it better.”

Gov. Aliyu further reassured the people of the state of his administration’s determination to execute people-oriented projects for the overall development of the state.

“We are determined to sustain the developmental projects we have started in our 100 days in office.”

“Our nine-point agenda will be vigorously pursued to transform our dear state for the good of all,” he vowed.”

He thanked the people of the state for their sustained support, goodwill, and fervent prayers at all times.