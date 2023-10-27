Sokoto Election Tribunal affirms Wamakko, 2 other Reps Members

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Sokoto state election Petition tribunal sitting in Sokoto has Friday affirmed the election of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of Sokoto North Senatorial District and two other House of Representatives members Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki PDP representing Tambuwal/Kebbe and Hon Bala Hassan Abubakar (Durumbun Sokoto) APC representing Sokoto North/Sokoto South federal constituencies.

The three-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Jusphine Oyefeso



in its ruling dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party challenging the victory of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko of the APC.

The Tribunal said the Petitioner Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate Hon Mannir Muhammad Daniya failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and however, dismissed the Petition.

The tribúnal on Friday dismissed two more petitions against the elections of Hon Abdussamad Dasuki PDP and of Hon. Bala Hassan Abubakar of the APC.

Hon Abdussamad Dasuki is representing Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Hon Bala Hassan Abubakar representing Sokoto north/ south Federal Constituency under the platform of the All progressives Congress APC

In a unanimous judgement read by the Chairperson, Justice Josephine Oyefeso on behalf of other Justices Haruna Muhammad and Eke Eze, upheld the elections and dismissed the petitions for lack of substance.

Oyefeso said the petitioners were unable to prove the allegations contained in the petitions beyond reasonable doubts as required by law.

She said the burden of proving a petition solely relied on the petitioners adding that the witnesses and exhibits presented were not tangible enough to contradict the electoral body decisions.

Our correspondent reports that former Deputy Gov. of Sokoto state, Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, who is PDP candidate during the Feb. 25, 2023 elections had challenged the validity of the election that returned y Sen. Wamakko of APC and prayed the Tribunal to declared him legitimate winner and duly elected Senator.

He argued that Wamakko was not qualified to contest the election as he did not attached copies of credentials during completing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms and the election flouted electoral guidelines.

Bala Kokani of APC also challenged the election of Dasuki on the grounds that Dasuki did not scored the majority of lawful votes casted during the Feb. 25 elections.

Kokani prayed the Tribunal to declared him winner as the candidate that scored the majority of lawful votes or order to supplementary elections as the election was marred by violence and other irregularities.

Abubakar Abdullahi, the candidate of PDP during the election challenged the election of Bala Hassan Abubaka6 of APC on the grounds that the election was marred by irregularities and Hassan is not qualified to contest the said election.

Commenting on his Victory at the Tribúnal, the member representing Sokoto north/ Sokoto South federal constituency described the Judgement as a victory to democracy and constituents members in Sokoto north/ south federal constituency.