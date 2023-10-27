Social workers seek FG’s support on professional standard

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Abuja, the Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria (C-ISOWN) has solicited the Federal Government’s support for the training and retraining of practitioners.

C-ISOWN aims to uphold a minimum standard and uniform practice among social workers nationwide.

Dr. Iyeme Efem, the Immediate Past President of the institute, led the delegation from C-ISOWN.

He underscored the urgency of the plea, stating, “We see this as the panacea to building a strong social work practice in Nigeria and in Africa at large”.

Dr. Efem expressed the institute’s commitment to working in tandem with the ministry for the betterment of social work practice.

In his appeal, Efem emphasized the need for the government’s support to professionalize the practice and build the capacities of social workers.

He posited that such synergy would be instrumental in addressing the numerous social issues plaguing the country.

The institute not only offers opportunities for aspiring social workers to gain practical field experience through internships or participation in various projects but also partners with government agencies and international organizations.

“The organisation has been implementing the USAID/Fistula Projects in Nigeria since 2007.

“The partnership had provided the project the avenue to introduce various social work skills building opportunities for Nigeria,” Efem said.

He further informed the Minister about the institute’s current project, USAID/MOMENTUM Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics (MSSFPO), implemented by EngenderHealth.

Efem expressed excitement about the project’s alignment with the ministry’s activities, emphasizing that it has opened up avenues for expanding the capacity building of social workers and developing a new generation of social workers to handle the rehabilitation of women with fistula and social issues.

Efem also urged the Minister to sponsor relevant officers in the ministry to participate in the institute’s special membership and induction program.

This program, he stated, would ensure proper registration of senior officers in service.

Moreover, Efem invited the Minister to the institute’s upcoming international conference scheduled for November 2 to November 4, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

In response, the Minister, Dr. Betta Edu, assured the delegation of the ministry’s readiness to collaborate with the institute.

She said, “We are committed to moving the issues of humanitarian affairs forward in the country.”

Edu promised that the government would look into the institute’s requests to further professionalize social work in Nigeria.