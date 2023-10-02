Smugglers lost N1.51bn in eight months —Customs

…seeks collaboration of border communities youths in anti-smuggling war

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun Area 1 command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, disclosed that N1.51bn was lost by smugglers in the last eight months

He said, if such amount was channeled into legitimate businesses, it would have improved the nation’s economy.

The command’s Acting Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Bello Shuaibu, who made the call while speaking at Idiroko, Ipokia local government area of the State, during the 5th annual symposium organised by the Ipokia Local Government Youth Forum (IPYF) to mark the Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration, said smuggling retards the nation’s economic development, hampers social well-being and endangers national security.

Speaking on the theme; “Smuggling and Hoarding Of Petroleum Products: Effects On Border Communities & National Security,”

Shuaibu, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller, Administration, Charles Ogunesan, noted that the program was an opportunity to enlighten border communities on the consequences of smuggling on the socio-economic wellbeing of the people and national security.

He said, “Over the years, the Command had recorded a series of horrible and unwanted experiences in our line of lawful duties. These experiences range from blocking access roads by smugglers and their sympathizers, mob attacks of officers either going in pursuit of information or conveying seized goods to the government warehouses, and skirmishes to altercations which often result to casualties.

“We have lost officers to death and permanent disability while our dear communities had lost their members to the evil of this unfortunate demon called smuggling. It is high time we said no to smuggling, considering the dangers inherent in it. It retards our economic development, hampers our social well-being and endangers our national security.

“From January of this year to date, for instance, the Command had made a seizure of goods worth N1,514,478,916.00. If such huge amount of money is well utilized for legitimate trade, it will no doubt improve our economy.”

Shuaibu reiterated that the security and development of the country is the responsibility of everyone, stating that the core mandate of the command is to generate revenue, suppress smuggling, facilitate legitimate trade and secure the nation’s border lines.

“Similarly, the recent seizure of smuggled ammunition and the usual seizure of harmful substances like Cannabis Sativa; popularly known as Indian helm, among other dangerous goods, are good examples of threats to our social well-being and national security.

He therefore called on all stakeholders in border communities, especially the youths to partner the NCS in its enlightenment campaigns aimed at overcoming the menace of smuggling in the area.

He emphasized that youths involvement in the anti-smuggling crusade will go a long way at reducing the rate of avoidable deaths which the host border communities have had to live with “due to the evil of this unfortunate demon called smuggling”.