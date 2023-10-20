Slain teacher: Oborevwori directs police to investigate, bring culprits to book

Gov Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has directed the State Police Command to investigate the activities that led to the death of Mr. Sunday Ufua, the school teacher who lost his life after he was allegedly attacked by a parent for disciplining his errant son and bring the perpetrators to book.

Ufua, a physics teacher in Alihami Secondary School, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the State, was allegedly flogged to death on Wednesday by the father of a JSS 1 student.

Oborevwori, in a statement on Friday, commiserated with the family of the deceased and the state wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT.

The Governor, in a condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon,

said the activities leading to the death of Mr Ufua were condemnable and avoidable.

He warned parents and guardians against taking illegal actions against teachers for correcting their erring children and wards, adding that such delinquent actions remained intolerable in schools across the state.

“I have been briefed on the death of a hardworking school teacher of Alihami Secondary School, Agbor, allegedly at the hands of a parent whose son had been punished for alleged bad behaviour.

“While I condole with the bereaved family and teachers across the state on the unfortunate and untimely passing of their father, son, brother and colleague, I have directed the State Police Command to investigate the allegations against the parent and the student with a view to ensuring justice is served on the matter.

He said: “As a state government, we frown seriously at parents going to bully teachers for genuinely meting out disciplinary measures against students for bad behaviour such as is alleged in the extant case.

“I have directed the State Police Command to investigate the case properly and bring the perpetrators to book.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Ufua family and teachers across the state on the untimely and unfortunate demise of their father and colleague.

“As a state, we will never tolerate actions like this in our schools.”