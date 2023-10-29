Skits making is high-paying job, says Ben Cash

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nigerian skits maker, Ben Cash born Benard Adedeji Ossai has affirmed the notion that there is much money in Skits making and video content. Speaking with Potpourri in a chat, he admits he is smiling to the bank on account of his comedy videos which are trending on several social media platforms.

” Yes, skits making is a high paying job right now and it has helped most of our people in Nigeria to live a better life and fight off poverty,” he said.

Ben Cash, whose parents wanted to take up a career in politics or law said he has no regrets for not listening to his parents as he is living his dream and smiling to the bank.

“Skit making turned my life around for good. Through this craft, I have been able to acquire many things like landed properties, businesses and more. Although my parents never thought much of it, they wanted me to study Law or Political science but I had always had a passion for acting. I thank God I followed my heart and not what others wanted for me,” he remarked.

Ben Cash added that skits making is so easy that anyone can do it, adding that unlike making movies, skits can be done with a mere phone.

“Skit making is what you can do with just your phone and in the comfort of your room without much stress. There are some high paying platforms one can post content and earn from, when you meet their requirements,” he noted

When asked if he can “Japa ” like most Nigerian youths, if given an opportunity, Ben Cash said it is not an option for him at all.

Hear him: “Japa” how? I love Nigeria and I’m very okay as a person. I have properties and businesses here, how can I want to japa. Besides, I have plans to collaborate with some foreign content creators for international visibility. That, I can do, not japa out of the country “

Ben Cash won Indomie BelleFull Comedy Challenge 2.0 in 2016. His comedy career started in the year 2013 with his team Sirbalo Comedy Clinic, from where his career took flight.

His last words to aspiring skits makers is “My advice for up-and-coming skit makers is to make good use of social media. Right now, not everyone has to climb the stage to make everyone laugh. In the comfort of your home, you can make your audience laugh and make money from it. I encourage them to also be creative in their craft because we have a lot of people doing it too. Lastly, humility is also part of the journey.”

Ben Cash is known for his flexibility in acting and how he manages to switch characters, like from a schoolboy to Mummy G.O.