Six couples battle for Hello Mr Right’s ultimate prize on Saturday

By Ayo Onikoyi

Hello Mr Right, a thrilling dating reality show, will crown the Perfect Couple in a grand finale on StarTimes Nollywood Plus and Novela E channels.

After 12 weeks of exciting challenges, romantic dates, and dramatic eliminations, the final episode of HELLO MR RIGHT is set to air this Saturday at 8:30pm.

The show, which follows the journey of thirty eligible singles as they search for their perfect partner, has captivated millions of viewers across Africa with its twists, clashes, surprises, and fun.

The top six couples who have made it to the finale are Diamond and Rivera, Goodnews and Happiness, Oladola and Sarafina, Danny Teez and Tega, Daniel and Olaide, and Shewu and Faith.

These couples have been put on a real-life bonding challenge to prove their compatibility and chemistry and impress the audience who have been voting for the best couple. Highlights of their bonding challenge will be displayed to the full glare of everyone on the final show.

Based on fans’ assessment of their compatibility and chemistry, and couple bonding since they met on the show, the results of the best three will be unveiled. The final episode will take place at Chef Panda, Shu Garden, Isaac John Ikeja.

The winning couple will be crowned as the Perfect Couple and walk away with N5 million cash and prizes from Tolaram Group, Sundail TV, StarTimes decoders and other amazing gifts.

The show is hosted by popular celebrity hosts, including Kiekie, Shine Begho, and Oyindamola, while Bolanle Ninalowo is the relationship mentor, bringing witty humour and charisma to the show.