Sit-at-home: Victim’s family solicits help from Gov Nwifuru, others as Oko’s condition worsens

By Peter Okutu

The Family of Mr Henry Oko, one of the victims of December 14, 2022, Wednesday cried out for help from Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and other well-meaning Nigerians as the condition of their brother worsens.

Henry Oko was attacked at Nwakpu market in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by enforcers of sit-at-home order.

The victim who underwent multiple surgeries at the National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu, following bullet wounds and deadly axe cuts, spent over four months in the hospital before he was eventually discharged.

A family source said he was rushed back to the National Orthopedic hospital on October 1, 2023, following complications as his condition worsens.

Due to the severity of his case, the Management of the National Orthopedic hospital, referred him to the University Teaching Hospital Enugu, where a team of medical experts is currently battling to save his life.

The father of four was at the Nwakpu market, Ikwo, when some masked gunmen who claimed they were enforcing the five-day sit-at-home order declared by a foreign-based Biafran agitator, invaded the market, shooting sporadically and setting vehicles ablaze.

They set his vehicle on fire, gave him deadly axe cuts on the head and shoulder before shooting him on both thighs very close to his manhood.

He was left in the pool of his blood but was rescued by a combined team of the Army and Police that later stormed the scene.

Mr Oko had a near-death experience as his thigh bone was shattered by bullets, 17 of which were later extracted from his body.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his immediate younger brother and the Abia State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Steve Oko, described the situation as “miserable”.

He explained that fortunes had been spent in the battle to save his brother’s life since last December, lamenting that the family has run out of resources to take care of the victim’s medical bills and other exigencies.

“Since last year, this incident happened, millions of Naira has been spent, and now we don’t know what to do again.

“His condition is now very critical. The CMD of National Orthopedic hospital Enugu headed the team that managed him before he was discharged. When he was rushed back to the hospital because of complications, the CMD himself made sacrifices and spirited efforts to manage the situation until they decided to refer him to UNTH for further attention.

“We have run out of cash to buy recommended drugs which are very costly. MRI test alone conducted at the weekend was N130, 000 besides series of other tests and drugs. He can’t get up from bed, can’t move his body, hardly eats. I have lost count of pints of blood transfused to him, and all these involve money.

“Attempts to get the attention of Ebonyi State Government then for possible assistance were unsuccessful. He needs urgent intervention. All we need now is help to save his life first.

“It’s therefore, our passionate plea to the current administration in Ebonyi State to please empathize with us and help save the situation. We aren’t even talking of the education of his four children for now; all we need is how to save his life”.

The family further appealed to public- spirited individuals to come to their rescue.

According to the family, any financial assistance can be routed via the First bank account of the victim’s wife: Angela C. Oko; 3081462002. The family can also be reached through: 08038725600/08102438417.

Mr Oko specifically appealed to South East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to, as a matter of urgency, set up a committee to identify victims of sit-at-home in the South East for possible rehabilitation.