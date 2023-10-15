Sit-at-home: IPoB takes stand on suspected bandits threatening Aba

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Suspected bandits have sent a warning to residents of Aba, Abia State, over sit-at-home order which holds every Monday.

The sit-at-home protest, which has been cancelled by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is no longer observed in Aba and the group said so, yesterday, in a reaction to the warning.

In a video, which has gone viral, the group accuses residents of the city of not observing the sit-at-home.

“On Monday, the coming week, the angels of Chukwu Okike will be passing in Aba. They said they have been receiving tons of messages coming from the good people of Aba that Aba does not observe the sit at home. How can the great mighty fall? How can the great Iroko fall? How can the Enyimba fall? In the whole of Igbo land, when the people of Aba come out, the whole of Igbo land will shake,” a voice in the video says.

“But today, the people of Aba are turning to become like women. It looks like there are no men in Aba anymore. But starting from Monday, there will be evangelism outreach in Aba. And when this evangelism is going on, there are people that will give their lives to Christ as a burnt offering and there are people who will be delivered from their demonic spirits. And there are people who will receive miracles and there are people who will be made to see signs and wonders.”

Asked if the warning was issued by the IPOB, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, explained that IPOB can’t threaten Aba because the city is the heart beat of the struggle for an independent state of Biafra.

He said: “ESN or IPOB members, IPOB cannot threaten Aba because Aba is the heart beat of the struggle for Biafra. IPOB cannot threaten Aba because of sit at home order.”