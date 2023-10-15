Singer, Kaysixbrown tells another story in new song “Old Warri”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Although his latest song won’t be dropping until October 30, 2023, Emmanuel Akpeki a.k.a Kaysixbrown has given us a peek into his new musical concoction titled “Old Warri” which brings to bear the artist’s tradition of storytelling laced with melodious tunes.

Kaysixbrown, who is also a songwriter immerses himself in Afro-music and Amapiano and has carved a niche for himself with his distinct sound and style spruced with lyrical depth that resonates with his audience.

Speaking on the new single, he said, “My new release was inspired by a variety of factors. We wanted to create something that would resonate with our audience . The process involved a collaborative effort, with input from my team. I personally produced and co-wrote to bring the vision to life. It was an exciting and rewarding experience to see it all come together. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Kaysixbrown signed his name on the music landscape with “Local Man” and “Pressure” which were splendid works of art that attracted widespread positive reviews. With “Old Warri ”, the single looks to have his name etched in gold on the music scene.

“I think what sets me apart from other music artists is my distinct sound and style. My brand is all about authenticity and storytelling through my music. I strive to create a deep emotional connection with my audience and deliver messages that resonate with them on a personal level. I believe that staying true to myself and my artistic vision is what makes my brand unique, he said, emphasizing that “Old Warri” is a serving from his pot of artistic craftsmanship.

Kaysixbrown has Don Jazzy and Olamide as mentors, stressing that their work ethics and devotion to the art has greatly shaped and influenced his craft and vision

“They have greatly influenced my career as a musician by teaching me the importance of hard work, dedication, and artistic authenticity. Their guidance has helped me develop my own unique style and navigate the ups and downs of the industry,” he said

Kaysixbrown is an unusual independent artist who is not moaning about challenges of making and selling his music alone. He is rather inspired by the experience, saying it is both rewarding and empowering.

” I am an independent artist. Being independent has allowed me to have full creative control over my music and career. I can make decisions that align with my vision and values without any external interference. It has been a liberating experience, although it comes with its own set of challenges. I have to handle everything from production to promotion on my own, but it has taught me a lot about the industry and has helped me grow as an artist. Overall, life as an independent artist is rewarding and empowering.

A good music to me is one that evokes emotions and connects with the listener. Nigerian music is diverse and unique, blending different genres and cultural influences. It can be classified as a fusion of afrobeat, highlife, hip-hop, and traditional rhythms.

My ultimate dream and goal as a musician is to create music that resonates with people’s souls and brings them joy. I strive to touch hearts and inspire others through my melodies and lyrics. Whether it’s performing on stage or recording in the studio, my passion is to connect with listeners on a deep level and leave a lasting impact with my music.