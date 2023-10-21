Singer, Deecoo Jay, to tour West African countries December

Hyperbole Lyrics star, Okojie Daniel Collins, professionally known by his stage name, Decoo Jay, is set to perform in eight West African countries at the French institute.

According to the organisers of the event, Mr Traore Conda, artistic director, who reached out to Decoo Jay’s management stated in their invitation letter that participants were nominated to perform due to the popularity of their songs throughout the year.

Recall, Norma Life by Decoo Jah, had peaked on #1 position for three weeks on Apple Music Cotonou, Abidjan, Uganda, and Gambia. The trending stylish rapper will be performing at the French Institute for the very first time before a huge francophone audience.