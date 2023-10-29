Showbiz promoter, Alex Ozone earns Ebonyi State’s recognition for his “Homecoming Development” initiative

By Ayo Onikoyi

In an exemplary move towards promoting cultural diversity and youth inclusion in governance, the government of Ebonyi State has recognized the efforts of renowned showbiz promoter, Alex Ozone, for his Homecoming Development initiative.

Alex Ozone, who is also known as Nwuruku Ozor Alex, has long been an advocate for youth engagement and the preservation of cultural heritage. The All Progressive Party-led government of Ebonyi State has now acknowledged and appreciated his contributions in these areas.

The government’s support for Alex Ozone’s Homecoming Development stems from a recognition of the essential role that youth plays in shaping the future of any nation. With their burning desires and enthusiasm, the youth possess the potential to drive progress on all fronts, including the economic sphere.

Expressing his gratitude, Alex Ozone took to his social media platform to express his appreciation for the government. In his post, he lauded the Governor Francis Nwifuru-led administration for its commitment to improving the lives of the people of his home state. He emphasized that no work is insignificant and highlighted the significance of contributing to making things better.

Furthermore, Alex Ozone commended Governor Nwifuru for his efforts in empowering the youth and building a competent workforce to drive the state’s economy. By promoting cultural diversity, the government is not only preserving the rich heritage of the state but also positioning it as a hub for cultural exchange and progress.

The recognition of Alex Ozone’s Homecoming Development as a catalyst for cultural diversity and youth inclusion sends a powerful message. It underscores the importance of involving the youth in governance and harnessing their talents and energy for the betterment of the state and its inhabitants.

As Alex Ozone continues to lead the way in engaging the youth and promoting cultural diversity, the impact of his Homecoming Development initiative is expected to be far-reaching. It serves as an inspiration for other individuals and organizations to actively contribute to the development and progress of their communities.

It is worth noting that while Alex Ozone’s efforts have been recognized by the Ebonyi State government, his Homecoming Development initiative remains focused on promoting cultural diversity and youth inclusion in governance.