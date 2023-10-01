 ‘She Must Be Obeyed’ chronicles struggles of young artists – Funke Akindele

By Ayo Onikoyi

The leading lady of Nigeria’s film industry, Funke Akindele has returned to the centre-stage of the entertainment industry as a principal cast in an all-stars mini-series titled “She Must Be Obeyed” by Amazon Prime Video.

The series, which commenced airing on Friday, September 29, 2023 also has a super cast line-up of big names like Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Waje, Mike Ezuronye, Patience Ozokwor and a host of others.

The lead role played by the veteran actress, Funke Akindele, portrays Siyanbola Afewale as a thriving artist whose public humility and calmness dangerously hides a reality of greed and ruthless schemes.

Responding to questions at the premiere of the series on Wednesday at the Filmhouse IMAX 1 in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Akindele highlighted what the film is all about.

She said, ‘SHE’ Must Be Obeyed’ centers on the competition in the entertainment industry, the music industry and we decided to work on Afrobeat, you know Afrobeat is from Africa, from Nigeria and we have to explore what we have. So in ’SHE Must Be Obeyed’ you get to see competition, you get to see drama, you get to see fashion, you get to see music, all put into one. And also we had to showcase what young talents go through. They are very hungry to be seen. They want to showcase their talents, unfortunately they do not study their contract, they do not get a lawyer, or families that are experienced to educate them. All these things affect them and at the end of the day, they get to sign the wrong contract and all these you get to see in ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’.

Asked further how she thinks, as a veteran in Lagos State film community, the young artistes can be better protected, Funke Akindele, urged young and emerging artistes to be very careful.

“Like I said, that is why we joined a contest that affects young artists. That is why we came up with ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’. When they watch it, I am sure they will be very careful. Young artists need to be educated, we need to organize a lot of seminars, workshops for them to let them know that they are very important.

“Yes, you will be seen but you have to get through the place. That is how we have been able to achieve the ‘SHE’ Must Be Obey’,” Akindele said.

Essentially, as witnessed at the preview of the mini-series in Lagos on Wednesday night, it is certain that Amazing Prime Video continues its tradition of providing enlivening content with ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ as its latest offering.

According to the film making organisation, Amazon Prime Video, the series offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars, unveiling the cut-throat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all in an effort to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the game.

Trust Funke Akindele as an embodiment of poignant role interpretation, she commands the spotlight as SHE – Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and machiavellian schemes. Apart from movie stars mentioned above, Waje, who knows all about navigating the Nigerian music industry, is among the cast along with BBNaija star, Veeiye.

Thinking about high drama, unyielding ambition and unbridled passion fueling the obsession with fame, ‘SHE Must Be Obeyed’ is your front-row ticket. And this serving comes with a generous dose of comedy, moving dialogue and impressive cinematography.

Produced by SceneOne Entertainment, this exclusive series explores the hidden scenes behind the spotlight. And what better time for such spell-binding content than now?”