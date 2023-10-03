Shaibu resumes in new office in Edo after prayers by Catholic clerics

Philip Shuaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

DESPITE what looked like a truce owing to the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu’s public apology and the acceptance by Governor Godwin Obaseki, Shaibu on Tuesday resumed in his new office at No 7, Osadebey Avenue, Benin City after a number of catholic priests prayed and blessed the new office.

Saibu was accompanied by family members and staff of his office who described the prayer session as the October edition of the regular monthly event that has been taking place in the Deputy Governor’s office since he assumed office in 2016.

Several Reverend Fathers from different parishes within the Benin Archdioceses participated in the event.

The governor had last week in a statement said he had forgiven his deputy after Shaibu publicly apologised to his boss few days earlier over the institution of a suit against the governor, the state house of assembly and others on alleged plot to impeach him.

When journalists visited the office, workers were seen still fixing the interlocking tiles in the compound while the few staff in the office were seen going about their duties.

Shaibu, at the peak of the crisis between him and Obaseki got an official letter directing him to the new office but many observers thought with the public apology and the acceptance by the governor, Shaibu’s relocation from his original office just beside the governor’s would no longer be necessary.