SGBV: FG okays review of legal frameworks, meets critical stakeholders

•Says 24,720 cases reported across 36 states, FCT

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—Perturbed by the rising cases of sexual and gender-based violence, SGBV, in the country, the federal government said yesterday it has commenced the process of reviewing all the existing legal frameworks.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed this during a high-level engagement meeting he held with critical stakeholders in the justice sector.

In attendance at the meeting were directors of public prosecution, DPPs, and commissioners of police from the 36 states of the federation, gender desk officers from 10 states, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy, the Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri, as well as the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba.

The AGF stressed that the problem of SGBV has continued to dominate national and global discussions owing to its prevalence and difficulties in detecting and prosecuting most offenders.

He said: “SGBV is highly insidious and constitutes a grave human rights violation. It is a hidden crime, on account of its cultural permissiveness as it is deeply rooted in harmful gender norms and practices, which forms our way of life, thus, making its detection and eradication very difficult.

“This situation is further exacerbated by gender stereotyping, and the impunity of perpetrators taking advantage of family ties and shaming victims to avoid prosecution.

“Critical factors have therefore informed the decision to initiate this engagement with the State actors on SGBV. You are all aware that SGBV are mostly State offences predominantly committed in the communities within our various states.

“Now, with the enactment into law of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law by nearly all the States of the Federation, it became necessary to develop and build the capacities of state actors to effectively implement the provisions of that law.

“The growing incidence of SGBV therefore demands stronger and more coordinated responses and approaches, as it has continued to undermine our family values and endanger the lives of our women and children.

“The federal government remains committed to the implementation of its obligation under the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and other International human rights instruments, as well as national laws prohibiting Incidences of SGBV.

“The government will continue to develop appropriate frameworks and counter-measures to overcome the unique challenges posed by SGBV.

“The ministry is currently reviewing the National Policy on Justice, 2017 to encapsulate SGBV matters and provide a sustainable framework for addressing the problem.

“However, the task ahead of us is still enormous. It is for this that I call on all stakeholders in our various States of the Federation and our international development partners to commit to the effective implementation of all policies, programmes and laws relating to SGBV.

“Our investigative, prosecutorial and adjudicatory capacities must keep pace with developments and evolving patterns and forms of SGBV,” the AGF added.

In her remarks at the meeting that was facilitated by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Kennedy, disclosed that a total number of 24, 720 SGBV cases were reported across to the 36 States and the FCT.

According to her, whereas 975 of the victims died, 1,505 of the cases were withdrawn by the complainants, 306 convictions secured, while 8, 540 cases are currently pending in courts.

While advocating for the establishment of Mobile Courts to handle SGBV related cases, Mrs. Kennedy described the meeting as crucial, saying it would enhance “a deeper understanding of the prevalence and effects of gender-based violence in the country.”

Similarly, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, who was represented by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Aishatu Abubakar-Baju, said the Nigeria Police Force was ready to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure the speedy prosecution of SGBV related cases.

“The police is also in the process of reviewing its gender policy. The reviewed gender policy will be presented to the public before the end of the year,” the IGP added.

On his part, the Chief Advisor of the UNDP, Mr. Simon Ridley, expressed the determination of the international body to collaborate in the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls, through the EU-UN Spotlight Initiatives.