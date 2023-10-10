‘Seyi Tinubu’s visit to Kano Polo Tourney blessing, not a curse’

The 2023 Kano International Polo Tournament ended in grand style on Sunday with President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, making headlines for flying to the games in a presidential jet, along with other eminent dignitaries from across the country and beyond.



Ex-officio of Kano Polo Club, Farouk Ibrahim, had some words for those who criticized Seyi’s visit to Kano. Instead of nitpicking or turning it into a political issue, Ibrahim suggested focusing on the positive impact the visit had.

Expressing his delight at Seyi’s visit, Ibrahim, a former public relations officer for Kano Polo Club, cited the arrival of high-profile figures like emirs, the deputy senate president, and representatives of the Kano state government as highlights that made the occasion truly remarkable.

He also emphasized the promotional value brought by Seyi’s visit and acknowledged the competition’s significant role. During a phone interview with Vanguard, Ibrahim shared his thoughts on the event.

Ibrahim who claimed he has been playing polo for 30 years, said the 2023 Kano Tourney is one of the best ever organised in the country and contended that Seyi’s visit was a reflection of his passion for national unity, and diversity, and his steadfast conviction in inclusivity, which was demonstrated by his constant efforts to cross cultural divides and advance togetherness.

While some of the opponents conjectured that Seyi only went to the event for fun, sources close to Seyi Tinubu who spoke on condition of anonymity said they (critics) failed to see the significance of his visit to the governor of Kano State, which was another indication of his respect for authorities.

“His visit to the governor of Kano State held great significance beyond mere entertainment. It showcased his deep respect for authorities and demonstrated his commitment to fostering positive relationships with influential figures in the region.” Says source.

The source reiterates that Seyi’s meeting with the governor of Kano is a step toward unity and calming the escalating tensions between the youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

Another source, speaking in terms of security, asserted that Seyi is a high-value target because he is the president’s son, and that anything that happens to him would cost the nation and the president more than just flight expenses.

In addition, the source stated that Seyi’s visit was on the basis of an invitation and not, as was widely believed, a personal choice.

We’re grateful to Tinubu, says ex-officio of Kano Polo Club

Ibrahim’s words, “This year’s tournament is one of the best we’ve ever had. We had 48 teams from all around the country, along with six foreigners—from Iran, Pakistan, two Argentines, and South Africa—that is why. Again, it’s one of the best we’ve ever had in the nation because it’s challenging everywhere else. to see a club hosting 48 teams from around the country.

“Another thing that made the event colourful was the arrival of VIPs such as some emirs, the deputy senate president, some representatives of the Kano state government, and one of our family members, Seyi Tinubu, the son of the current president.

Seyi Tinubu is a family polo member because he plays polo with the Lagos Polo Club, and this is the first time he will be visiting the Kano Polo Club. We actually sent him an invitation, and we’re glad he honoured our invitation. We are grateful to him, and he made our tournament colorful. The fact that we saw some people talking on social media that the president’s son took a private jet from Abuja to Kano just to watch a polo game closely shows people don’t understand how big the Kano Polo Tournament is; it’s an international tournament that put Nigeria on the global map. We’re proud of him and happy, and we hope to see him again.

“There are two games in Nigeria that bring people together regardless of tribe, ethnicity, or religion: polo and football. I have friends who are in Lagos, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt. When we come together after a game, someone will invite us to their house to eat together or chill out somewhere, so we are one family. Polo brings a lot of people together.