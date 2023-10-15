Seyi Tinubu, APC youth leader, others to storm Kogi for Ododo

Seyi Tinubu has been named Chairman of the Kogi students’ parley with Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, the All Progressives Congress flag-bearer in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election slated for November 11.

This was contained in a statement signed Sunday by Director, Students Directorate of the Kogi APC Governorship Campaign Council, Comrade Oladele Nihi.

The parley, according to the organisers, is scheduled to hold Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at Glass House, Government House, Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Mr President’s son, according to the programme of event, will chair the Students’ Parley.

Mr Dayo Israel, APC National Youth Leader, on the other hand, is the Special Guest of Honour while Dr Usman Ogbo, Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic will speak on the topic “Kogi Governorship Election: The Role of Students in Consolidating the Gains in the Educational Sector of Kogi State beyond 2023”.

“The need for our governorship and deputy governorship candidate to have an interactive session with students and student leaders in Kogi cannot be overemphasised.

“Currently, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s government has done a lot for students by way of improving infrastructures on campuses, welfare of staff, stable academic calendar without strike, security of lives of students, establishment of two (2) state universities plus the existing one, etc,” the statement partly read.

Others expected at the parley are National Presidents of the various student bodies, National Association of Nigeria President (NANS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), National Association of University Students (NAUS), National Association of Nigerian Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) and National President of Association of Nigeria Female Students (ANFS).