Sevilla sack coach Mendilibar after poor start to season

Sevilla sacked coach Jose Luis Mendilibar on Sunday after a poor start to the season.

The 62-year-old was appointed in March and helped steer the Andalusian club to a record-extending seventh Europa League trophy in May, as well as away from the threat of relegation last season.

Sevilla rescued a last-gasp 2-2 draw on Saturday in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano, but sit 14th in the current campaign, with only two wins from their first eight games.

“Sevilla have decided to relieve Jose Luis Mendilibar of his duties as the club’s head coach following the results at the start of the season,” said Sevilla in a statement.

“The club would like to thank the Basque coach for his services, whose role will go down in the club’s history after winning the Europa League in Budapest.”

Mendilibar helped Sevilla beat Manchester United and Juventus on the road to the Europa League final, where his team won on penalties against Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Spanish media reports have linked former Athletic Bilbao and Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral with the new vacancy, after he was recently sacked by French side Marseille.