Sergio Roberto joins Barca growing injury list, could miss El Clasico

Sergio Roberto is the latest player to join the growing list of injured players in Barcelona just as Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde returned to group training on Wednesday.

The club officially confirmed that captain Roberto suffered a muscle injury and will be sidelined until he recovers.

“First team player Sergi Roberto has a soleus muscle injury in his right leg and will be unable to play until the problem goes away,” the statement read

Although Roberto, a versatile midfielder, hadn’t received many minutes this season, he held the position of club captain, with Ter Stegen, De Jong, and Araujo as vice captains.

The Spaniard’s injury is a significant blow to Barcelona, who have already lost some key players to injuries in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old joins Jules Kounde, Pedri Gonzalez, Raphinha, Frenkie De Jong, and Lewandowski on the sidelines, and it’s uncertain if any of them will be fully fit to face Barcelona’s upcoming opponents, including Athletic Bilbao, Shaktar Donetsk, and Real Madrid.

With Joao Cancelo performing consistently for both club and country and Jules Kounde injured, Sergi Roberto, who might be in his final season at Barcelona, could have been given game time in matches against Athletic or Shakhtar.