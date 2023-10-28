Senator Manu expresses satisfaction over outcome of Ikot Ekpene retreat

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Taraba state and current Senator representing Taraba North Central, Haruna Manu has expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the Ikot Ekpene retreat.

Senator Manu disclosed this in a chat with journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on his way to Jalingo at the weekend.

Asked how would he assess the outcome of the retreat on fiscal policy, the engineer-turned-politician said:

“So far so good we are getting it it right in the tenth Assembly because the retreat is a big eye opener to us to know all the basic rudiments of public policies with a bias on fiscal policy.

“The kernel of it all is that when we allocate scarce resources we can now adequately do it with the hindsight of the training.

“As far as I am concerned in my individual capacity, the outcome has been satisfactory and will go a long way in repositioning my mindset on certain fiscal policies.

Manu who is also, the deputy chairman, of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Loans said, “I have learnt a lot that will further enhance the inner workings of my committee now and in the near future.

Asked to assess governance in Taraba State, Manu said,” The little I can say now is that our Governor has started well particularly in the area of education.

“It’s laudable that he has taken the responsibility of primary education by eradicating school fees.

“This development is highly commendable and I doff my hat to His Excellency for braving the tape in such a short period while in governance.

He is a man of immense courage as he started touching lives immediately after he resumed office.

“I have positive vibes about our Governor who is less than six months in office and has displayed rare leadership qualities capable of turning things around for the good of all Taraba citizens including me, he added.