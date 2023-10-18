Senator Dafinone Congratulates New Delta NUJ Leadership

The lawmaker representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Delta State Council, for the successful election of the Union held on Wednesday October 18, 2023, in Asaba.

Dafinone particularly congratulated the new leadership headed by Comrade Churchill Oyowe for their resounding victory at the poll.

In a statement on Thursday, the Delta Central lawmaker charged the new leadership to lead their colleagues with a sense of purpose, integrity and honour as a body constitutionally empowered to hold government at all levels and leaders accountable to the people.

He promised to continue to partner and work with the Union and all journalists in Delta State in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities as a lawmaker from the state.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I warmly extend our heartfelt congratulations to Comrade Churchill Oyowe on your election as the new State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Delta State Council.

“I also congratulate the other newly elected members of the State Executive Committee – Felix Ekwu, Vice Chairman; Victor Sorokwu, State Secretary; Josephine Omordio, Assistant Secretary; Caroline Ubini, Treasurer; Polycarb Orosevwotu, Financial Secretary, and Celestine Afokobah, Auditor.

“Your victory represents the trust that the members of NUJ Delta State Council have placed on your shoulders to move the Union forward.

“I am confident that your experience, dedication and passion will help advance the interests of journalists across the state. The role of journalists in informing the public and holding leaders accountable is invaluable for our democracy.

“As you embark on this new responsibility, know that you have our support.

“We look forward to building a strong working relationship with the NUJ Delta State leadership.

“Once again, congratulations on your election wins. We wish you the very best as you begin your terms”, the statement read