Senate: Stop passing bills without our input – Ndume, others tackle Akpabio 

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has tackled the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for approving the passage of some executive bills without seeking the input of other members of the Senate.

Ndume, in a video from Thursday knocked the Senate President for passing certain bills without formal reading and members’ contributions.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Senator Ogoshi Onawo, representing Nasarawa State, also tackled Akpabo over his quest to pass some bills hastily.

He stated, “Very sensitive bills are brought and are expected to be passed with the speed of light, which is not good for the country.

“Every senator here is supposed to be adequately informed; he does his research and makes a positive contribution, but in a situation where even money bills are brought and expected to be passed within two hours, it wouldn’t be better for the country.

He said, “Sir, you are on the seat today; history will judge you that things like this are not good for this country.”

But, in his reaction to Onawo’s comment, Akpabio stated, “If the bills we pass are good for the country, history will judge me right. I don’t think we would come here to pass a bill that’s not good for the interest of Nigerians. So, your point of order is noted.”