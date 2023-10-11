Senate renews pledge to tackle plight of IDPs nationwide

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate Committee on Special Duties, has pledged to pursue legislative interventions and other measures aimed at ameliorating the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) nationwide.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Shehu Kaka (APC-Borno), said this at the inaugural meeting of the committee, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He stated that members of the committee were conscious of the important role they have been called upon to play in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, central to which is providing succour to victims of natural and man made disasters.

He said, “We are going to ensure no stone left is unturned, we are going to carry out oversight functions, we are going to engage and conduct public hearings on the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“We will make sure the renewed hope mantra of the president succeeds.

“We are going to checkmate what the MDAs are doing vis a vis with the aim of enlightening Nigerians to ensure the right thing is done.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure we achieve the desired result based on what we ascribe to and what the mandate of the committee is.”

In response to question on speculations that the Federal Government has suspended the N-power programme introduced by the immediate past Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, Kaka said, “For now, I’m yet to receive the official briefing on the suspension and the substitution of a new programme.

“I don’t want to comment on that but as a lawmaker saddled with the responsibility of this committee, I will study the enabling law that brought N-power as well as the bill that is before us that reading.

“If there is no overlap and it is out, the suspension was in the best interest of Nigerians, I will allow it go. But where the suspension is not in the best interest of Nigerians, you will see me shouting on the floor that we should bring it back.

“I will not comment whether we are going to investigate or not until after receiving briefs from the relevant MDAs.”

Also speaking about moves to amend the enabling Act guiding such social interventions specifically with proposals to transfer the agency responsible from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to the presidency, he said, whatever the case, his committee will have oversight functions over the agency.

He also said, “For now, the bill that was laid before the National Assembly, has no clause as to contain any interest from the government.

“We had clause to cause consideration and we did not see any where the name of Tinubu or the presidency was mentioned, so I can assure you if there is anything it will be reflected in that bill.”

A member of the committee, Sen. Fadahunsi (PDP-Osun) herped on the importance of ensuring that displaced persons are well catered for and quickly resettled in their ascestral homes.

On his part, Sen. Mohammed Monguno (APC-Borno) said that the move by the Senate to transfer the National Social Investment Programme to the Presidency underscored the importance of the work of the committee.

“All hands must be on deck to oversight the Office of the President.” He said.