Senate confirms nomination of Olukoyede, Hammajoda as EFCC chairman, secretary

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Ola Olukoyede and Mohammed Hamajoda as the Chairman and Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, respectively.

Also confirmed along with the duo was Halima Shehu, as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Olukoyede was named acting chairman of the EFCC months after Abdulrasheed Bawa, former boss of the anti-graft agency, was suspended by the president.

During the screening and confirmation, Olukoyede highlighted that several Nigeria’s institutions and systems had been overwhelmed by financial crisis and committed to putting a stop to it without fear or favor and in accordance with the law.

He added that he will prioritise prevention over enforcement.