Senate confirms ICPC Chairman, FJSC members

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Musa Aliyu, who was nominated by President Bola Tinubu, to serve as Chairman, of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

It also screened and confirmed the appointments of two nominees: Prof. Gaji Dantata and Saka Suleiman, as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission, FJSC representing Kano and Kwara States respectively.

This was a sequel to a screening and confirmation hearing by the Committee of the Whole Senate on Thursday.

Their screening and confirmation followed the consideration and approval of a motion by Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), during the day’s plenary.

Earlier, the Senate suspended relevant sections of its standing rules to admit the nominees and their entourage into the chamber.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel, led them into the chamber.

Thereafter, each of the nominees gave a brief about their lives and careers.

The nominee for ICPC Chairman, Aliyu, who is currently the Jigawa State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, told Senators that he has made far-reaching judicial reforms in his state since assuming office in September 2019.

Speaking about his educational qualification, Aliyu said he holds Bachelor, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law.

He was also elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), designated in October 2023.

Aliyu promised to lead by example through proper investigation and prosecution in the war against corruption if confirmed.

He equally promised to be firm but fair and humble on issues relating to investigation and the fight against corruption while respecting the rights of Nigerians.

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary session, told the newly confirmed public officers to consider their appointments as a call to service.

He appealed to them to discharge their duties with the fear of God urging them not to betray the confidence reposed in them by President Bola Tinubu.