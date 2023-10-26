Senate begins screening of Tinubu’s ICPC Chairman nominee, others

John Alechenu, Abuja
The Senate has commenced the screening of President Bola Tinubu’s nominee for the position of Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Musa Aliyu.
Aliyu was ushered into the Senate chamber along with members of his team after the Senate Leader moved for the suspension of relevant sections of the Senate rules to admit them.
Details later
