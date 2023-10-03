SDP, Ajaka can’t escape with concocted, tactless lies — Kogi APC

Kogi State All Progressives Congress Campaign Council has reiterated its call on security agencies to bring the killers of a female APC supporter to book, while also calling the attention of the public to what it described as the latest lies that had been concocted by the Social Democratic Party on the matter.

The Council said after being exposed by the Police, and after the APC Campaign’s World Press Conference on Monday, it was not out of place for the SDP candidate to defend himself with all manner of lies.

The Director, Media and Publicity/Spokesman of the Campaign, Kingsley Fanwo, however, said the SDP had chosen the wrong platform to do that, showing the tactless, lackluster approach of the ill-prepared and desperate candidate.

Fanwo said: “It is natural that killers get confused after killing because of the sacred nature of human life. But they must pay for their sins.”

He said after causing the death of an innocent woman with political brigandage, that SDP and its candidate could still “heartlessly mock the dead with lies is unfortunate.”

Fanwo stated, “We reported to the Police and other security agencies. And we have reported to the world and given a graphic narrative of how the SDP thugs killed a member of our party.

“Thankfully, the Police have released their preliminary reports and the SDP and its candidate should honour the invitation of security agencies to explain why their thugs killed the innocent Kotonkarfe woman and left the entire community mourning.

“While explaining the blood on their hands, they can as well give evidence of their recent claims to the Police and other law enforcement agencies.

“Their macabre dance on the grave of an innocent woman won’t save them. We won’t glorify them with any serious response.

“After killing a soul with political brigandage, that they could still heartlessly mock the dead with lies is unfortunate. Our member won’t die in vain.”