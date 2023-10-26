S’Court judgment: It’s time to jettison politics, rebuild Nigeria – Omo-Agege

President Bola Tinubu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged all Nigerians, especially politicians, to get down to the business of rebuilding Nigeria with the Supreme Court judgment, affirming the presidency of President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to the judgment that validated and upheld the earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal on the election of Tinubu, Omo-Agege said the judgment has effectively ended all jostling on politics and leadership.

He stated, “What the Supreme Court did is not just to affirm the validity of President Bola Tinubu’s mandate, but a call to duty. The learned justices saved Nigeria from unnecessary and prolonged distractions by promptly giving their verdict so that we could get down to the task of rebuilding our country.

“Whatever each of the protagonists may feel, this is not a victory for President Tinubu alone or any political party. This is admonition for us to collectively work towards fixing Nigeria again,” Omo-Agege said.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr. Sunny Areh, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State commended the Supreme Court and the entire judiciary for putting Nigeria first and upholding the rule of law.

“One remarkable feature of our judiciary is that despite all challenges facing the country, despite all seeming uncertainties, our Supreme Court has always displayed an independent and calming disposition on the country. This is one such instance. Our justices must be commended for their service to the country.

“Now is the time to jettison politics and work with President Tinubu to get Nigeria working again. It is now a matter of duty to our people. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi, their political parties and followers, should think Nigeria first;

“…not just because the Supreme Court is the final arbiter, but because of the higher interest of the people we are all aspiring to serve, to support and collaborate with the President to get Nigeria back on track.”

He thanked Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi for enriching Nigeria’s jurisprudence through their democratic litigations to challenge the election, noting that the electoral process gets better as a result.