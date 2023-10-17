Saudi Arabia summons OIC nations to emergency meeting over Israel-Hamas war

The ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz, has called for an emergency meeting of the member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to a statement published on the organisation’s website, the meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Jeddah is to address the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The OIC has 57 member nations and Nigeria joined in 1986.

On 7 October 2023, Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israelis at the border, claiming to have fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip within a 20-minute span.

Israel responded by clearing Hamas forces from affected areas and conducting airstrikes in the Gaza Strip which have killed close to 3,000 Palestinians as of 15 October.

The United Nations reported that around 1 million Palestinians, nearly half of Gaza’s population, have been internally displaced.

Fears of a humanitarian crisis were heightened after Israel cut off food, water, electricity, and fuel supplies to Gaza, which had already been blockaded by both Egypt and Israel

Reacting to this by calling the members, the OIC said meeting was "at the invitation of Saudi Arabia: an urgent ministerial meeting of the executive committee of the OIC to discuss the military escalation and the threat to defenseless civilians in Gaza is scheduled for Wednesday in Jeddah.

“At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which chairs the current session of the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Organization’s Executive Committee is convening an urgent open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level, to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.

“The extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC will take place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate,” the statement added.