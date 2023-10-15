Saudi Arabia friendly, good test for Eagles, says FCT FA boss

Mouktar Mohammed, the Chairman, FCT Football Association, has said the international friendly against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia was a good test for the Super Eagles.

Recall the Super Eagles paid the price for a catalogue of missed chances, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Saudi Arabia in Portugal on Friday.

The Super Eagles and the Falcons could not be separated at the end of their second-ever meeting in an international friendly at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao.

Reacting, Mohammed said even though the Super Eagles could have easily won the game, a draw wasn’t a bad result either, adding that it was a good test for the team.

“The game against Saudi Arabia was a good test match for the Super Eagles.

“It would have been nice to win, but we conceded late in the game, which cost us dearly,” he said.

The FCT FA boss, however, noted that there was a need to improve some vital areas in the team, especially in the midfield and goalkeeping departments.

He said the overall improvement of the squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was necessary if the team hoped to do well in the tournament.

“The players did well but we need to inject fresh young talented players and improve our midfield and goalkeeping positions.

“I think we must prepare well and play top teams that will challenge the team more on a higher level before the AFCON in January in order to be in top shape to win the cup,” he said.

Patrick Ngwaogu, a former FCT FA Vice Chairman also corroborated with Mohammed’s view, adding that the team would keep improving with each friendly game they play ahead of the AFCON tournament.

Ngwaogu also commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for organising the various international friendlies as tune up games to put the boys in shape ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and AFCON.

“It is purely a good test for the team. The players are coming together once again to test their might.

“They are playing another match on Monday, after which Coach Jose Peseiro will be able to get a complete assessment of all the players he invited.

“He can then make the necessary adjustments before the world cup qualifiers as well as the AFCON.

“There’s no cause for alarm. We will get it right. Kudos to the NFF for putting together the friendly matches,” he said.

Nigeria will on Monday take on the Mambas of Mozambique in another friendly encounter at the same venue, before 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe next month.

The Super Eagles have adopted ‘Let’s Do It Again’ as their mantra for their trophy quest in the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

They would be playing the hosts as well as Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea in the group phase of the tournament in January, 2024.